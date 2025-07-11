Cochon à la broche Villefranche-de-Panat

Cochon à la broche Villefranche-de-Panat vendredi 11 juillet 2025.

Cochon à la broche

Villefranche-de-Panat Aveyron

Dès 19h30 au Plat du Jour, sur le parking face au restaurant ou en intérieur si mauvais temps. Réservation conseillée au 05 65 62 02 63 ou au 06 75 63 48 93.

Villefranche-de-Panat 12430 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

From 7.30pm at Le Plat du Jour, in the parking lot opposite the restaurant, or indoors in bad weather. Reservations recommended on 05 65 62 02 63 or 06 75 63 48 93.

German :

Ab 19:30 Uhr im Plat du Jour, auf dem Parkplatz gegenüber dem Restaurant oder bei schlechtem Wetter im Innenbereich. Reservierung empfohlen unter 05 65 62 02 63 oder 06 75 63 48 93.

Italiano :

Dalle 19.30 presso Le Plat du Jour, nel parcheggio di fronte al ristorante, o al chiuso in caso di maltempo. Si consiglia di prenotare allo 05 65 62 02 63 o allo 06 75 63 48 93.

Espanol :

A partir de las 19.30 h en Le Plat du Jour, en el aparcamiento frente al restaurante, o en el interior si hace mal tiempo. Se recomienda reservar en los teléfonos 05 65 62 02 63 o 06 75 63 48 93.

