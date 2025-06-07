Cochon Grillé – La Suze-sur-Sarthe, 7 juin 2025 20:00, La Suze-sur-Sarthe.

Sarthe

Cochon Grillé Le Port La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Repas dansant au port de La-Suze-sur-Sarthe

Repas dansant avec cochon grillé.

Soirée organisée par le comité des fêtes

Réservation auprès du Comité des Fêtes au 06 89 72 45 65. .

Le Port

La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 89 72 45 65 jc.georges72@gmail.com

English :

Dinner dance at the port of La-Suze-sur-Sarthe

German :

Tanzmahl im Hafen von La-Suze-sur-Sarthe

Italiano :

Cena danzante al porto di La-Suze-sur-Sarthe

Espanol :

Cena con baile en el puerto de La-Suze-sur-Sarthe

