Cochon Grillé – La Suze-sur-Sarthe, 7 juin 2025 20:00, La Suze-sur-Sarthe.
Sarthe
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Début : 2025-06-07 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-07 02:00:00
2025-06-07
Repas dansant au port de La-Suze-sur-Sarthe
Repas dansant avec cochon grillé.
Soirée organisée par le comité des fêtes
Réservation auprès du Comité des Fêtes au 06 89 72 45 65. .
Le Port
La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 89 72 45 65 jc.georges72@gmail.com
English :
Dinner dance at the port of La-Suze-sur-Sarthe
German :
Tanzmahl im Hafen von La-Suze-sur-Sarthe
Italiano :
Cena danzante al porto di La-Suze-sur-Sarthe
Espanol :
Cena con baile en el puerto de La-Suze-sur-Sarthe
