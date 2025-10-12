Cocktail d’impro Théâtre L’Electron Libre Nyons
Cocktail d’impro Théâtre L’Electron Libre Nyons dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Cocktail d’impro
Théâtre L’Electron Libre 70 allée Edouard Farnier Nyons Drôme
Début : 2025-10-12 17:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12
2025-10-12
Improvisation théâtrale
Théâtre L’Electron Libre 70 allée Edouard Farnier Nyons 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 51 22 56 50 electron.nyons@gmail.com
English :
Theatrical improvisation
German :
Improvisationstheater
Italiano :
Improvvisazione teatrale
Espanol :
Improvisación teatral
