COCOZOUK AVEC DJ ASH-K Aniane

COCOZOUK AVEC DJ ASH-K

1335 avenue de Gignac Aniane Hérault

Début : 2025-08-23

2025-08-23

À partir de 21h au Cocoya Beach !

Aux platines DJ Ash-K, pour une ambiance rythmée aux sons retro nouveau & Kompa Touch.

Cocktails, tapas, restaurant les pieds dans le sable …

1335 avenue de Gignac Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 11 28 06 33

English :

From 9pm at Cocoya Beach!

On the decks: DJ Ash-K, for a rhythmic atmosphere with retro nouveau & Kompa Touch sounds.

Cocktails, tapas, a restaurant with your feet in the sand?

German :

Ab 21 Uhr im Cocoya Beach!

An den Turntables: DJ Ash-K, für eine rhythmische Atmosphäre mit Retro Nouveau & Kompa Touch Sounds.

Cocktails, Tapas, Restaurant mit den Füßen im Sand?

Italiano :

Dalle 21.00 al Cocoya Beach!

In pista: DJ Ash-K, con un’atmosfera ritmica retro nouveau e Kompa Touch.

Cocktail, tapas, ristorante con i piedi nella sabbia?

Espanol :

¡A partir de las 21h en Cocoya Beach!

A los platos: DJ Ash-K, con un ambiente rítmico retro nouveau & Kompa Touch.

Cócteles, tapas, un restaurante con los pies en la arena?

