COCOZOUK AVEC DJ ASH-K Aniane

COCOZOUK AVEC DJ ASH-K
1335 avenue de Gignac Aniane Hérault
À partir de 21h au Cocoya Beach !
Aux platines DJ Ash-K, pour une ambiance rythmée aux sons retro nouveau & Kompa Touch.
Cocktails, tapas, restaurant les pieds dans le sable …
1335 avenue de Gignac Aniane 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 11 28 06 33
English :
From 9pm at Cocoya Beach!
On the decks: DJ Ash-K, for a rhythmic atmosphere with retro nouveau & Kompa Touch sounds.
Cocktails, tapas, a restaurant with your feet in the sand?
German :
Ab 21 Uhr im Cocoya Beach!
An den Turntables: DJ Ash-K, für eine rhythmische Atmosphäre mit Retro Nouveau & Kompa Touch Sounds.
Cocktails, Tapas, Restaurant mit den Füßen im Sand?
Italiano :
Dalle 21.00 al Cocoya Beach!
In pista: DJ Ash-K, con un’atmosfera ritmica retro nouveau e Kompa Touch.
Cocktail, tapas, ristorante con i piedi nella sabbia?
Espanol :
¡A partir de las 21h en Cocoya Beach!
A los platos: DJ Ash-K, con un ambiente rítmico retro nouveau & Kompa Touch.
Cócteles, tapas, un restaurante con los pies en la arena?
