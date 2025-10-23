COEUR DE FLOCON THEATRE DE LA VIOLETTE Toulouse

COEUR DE FLOCON

THEATRE DE LA VIOLETTE 67 Chemin Pujibet Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 7 EUR

Tarif enfant

Début : 2025-10-23 16:30:00

fin : 2025-10-26 17:00:00

2025-10-23

Une petite goutte d’eau accrochée à son nuage s’impatiente…

Quand deviendra-t-elle un grand flocon de neige ?!

Durée 30 mn. Jeune public de 9 mois à 6 ans.

Patience, petite goutte, patience…

Il lui faudra traverser toutes les saisons avant l’arrivée du vent glacé de l’hiver.

Et alors le cycle de la vie pourra s’accomplir.

En marionnettes, en chansons, en musique…, un spectacle ravissant. 6 .

THEATRE DE LA VIOLETTE 67 Chemin Pujibet Toulouse 31200 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 73 18 51 contact@theatredelaviolette.com

English :

A little drop of water clinging to its cloud is getting impatient…

When will it become a big snowflake?

Running time: 30 mins. Young audience 9 months to 6 years.

German :

Ein kleiner Wassertropfen, der an seiner Wolke hängt, wird ungeduldig…

Wann wird er zu einer großen Schneeflocke?!

Dauer: 30 Min. Junges Publikum von 9 Monaten bis 6 Jahren.

Italiano :

Una piccola goccia d’acqua aggrappata alla sua nuvola sta diventando impaziente…

Quando diventerà un grande fiocco di neve?

Durata: 30 minuti. Pubblico giovane da 9 mesi a 6 anni.

Espanol :

Una pequeña gota de agua aferrada a su nube se impacienta…

¿Cuándo se convertirá en un gran copo de nieve?

Duración: 30 minutos. Público infantil de 9 meses a 6 años.

