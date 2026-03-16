Colloque 1916 Verdun et la Somme, deux hyperbataille en miroir Mémorial de Verdun Fleury-devant-Douaumont

Colloque 1916 Verdun et la Somme, deux hyperbataille en miroir

Mémorial de Verdun 1 Avenue du Corps Européen Fleury-devant-Douaumont Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-02 09:00:00

fin : 2026-04-03 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-02

L’année 1916 est marquée par des hyperbatailles en interactions constantes les unes avec les autres. Les préparatifs alliés sur la Somme sont contrecarrés par l’offensive des Allemands sur Verdun.

Pour la première fois, le colloque se donne pour objet d’étudier les interactions entre les batailles de Verdun et de la Somme. À la lumière des autres fronts, il s’agit de saisir les contraintes qui pèsent sur l’une et l’autre bataille en fonction de la bataille-jumelle et des projets d’ensemble des Alliés. Les hommes dans leurs combats, mais aussi les dimensions de représentations ainsi que les approches mémorielles seront au coeur de la démarche.

Une vingtaine d’historiens et d’historiennes aborderont pendant deux jours ces dimensions comparatives des batailles de Verdun et de la Somme.Tout public

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Mémorial de Verdun 1 Avenue du Corps Européen Fleury-devant-Douaumont 55100 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 88 19 16 info@memorial-verdun.fr

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English :

The year 1916 was marked by hyperbattles in constant interaction with one another. Allied preparations on the Somme were thwarted by the German offensive on Verdun.

For the first time, the colloquium will examine the interactions between the battles of Verdun and the Somme. In the light of the other fronts, the aim is to understand the constraints on each battle as a function of the twin battle and the Allies? overall plans. The focus will be on the men in their battles, but also on the dimensions of representations and approaches to memory.

Over two days, some twenty historians will address these comparative dimensions of the battles of Verdun and the Somme.

L’événement Colloque 1916 Verdun et la Somme, deux hyperbataille en miroir Fleury-devant-Douaumont a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OT GRAND VERDUN