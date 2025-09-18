Colmar Jazz Festival Colmar

Colmar Jazz Festival Colmar jeudi 18 septembre 2025.

Colmar Jazz Festival

3 Place Unterlinden Colmar Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-09-18
fin : 2025-09-28

Date(s) :
2025-09-18

L’intrépide Colmar jazz festival se dévoile !

Programme

Jeudi 18 septembre Le Grillen 20h30 -NUBU / MARSAVRIL

Vendredi 19 septembre Théâtre municipal 20h30 -GROUPE LAUREAT PROPULSION / RHODA SCOTT LADY QUARTET

Samedi 20 septembre Salle de spectacles Europe 20h30 INK “African roots” / CUBAN JAZZ SYNDICATE

Dimanche 21 septembre Théâtre municipal 20h30 – LES RÉSONANCES DE SATIE / ADÈLE VIRET QUARTET

Lundi 22 septembre Foyer du théâtre municipal 18h à 21h -MASTERCLASSE CELLO IMPRO

Mardi 23 septembre Théâtre municipal 20h30- CHARLES KIENY CROZPHONICS / VINCENT PEIRANI Living Being

Mercredi 24 septembre Cour de la maison des associations 16h SUPERPÊCHE

Mercredi 24 septembre Librairie feuilles d’encre 18h DAOZI

Jeudi 25 septembre Le Grillen 20h30 OHS / EMILE LONDONIEN

Samedi 27 septembre Salle de spectacles Europe 20h30 EVE RISSER & NAÏNY DIABATÉ ANW BE YONBOLO / THEON CROSS

Dimanche 28 septembre Le Grillen 15h30 LA VÉRITABLE LÉGENDE DES PONTS COUVERTS à partir de 6 ans

Dimanche 28 septembre Salle de spectacles Europe 20h30- MELISSA WEIKART / CAMILLE BERTAULT   .

3 Place Unterlinden Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 20 68 78  festival-jazz@colmar.fr

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Colmar Jazz Festival Colmar a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par Office de tourisme de Colmar