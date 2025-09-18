Colmar Jazz Festival Colmar
Colmar Jazz Festival
3 Place Unterlinden Colmar Haut-Rhin
L’intrépide Colmar jazz festival se dévoile !
Programme
Jeudi 18 septembre Le Grillen 20h30 -NUBU / MARSAVRIL
Vendredi 19 septembre Théâtre municipal 20h30 -GROUPE LAUREAT PROPULSION / RHODA SCOTT LADY QUARTET
Samedi 20 septembre Salle de spectacles Europe 20h30 INK “African roots” / CUBAN JAZZ SYNDICATE
Dimanche 21 septembre Théâtre municipal 20h30 – LES RÉSONANCES DE SATIE / ADÈLE VIRET QUARTET
Lundi 22 septembre Foyer du théâtre municipal 18h à 21h -MASTERCLASSE CELLO IMPRO
Mardi 23 septembre Théâtre municipal 20h30- CHARLES KIENY CROZPHONICS / VINCENT PEIRANI Living Being
Mercredi 24 septembre Cour de la maison des associations 16h SUPERPÊCHE
Mercredi 24 septembre Librairie feuilles d’encre 18h DAOZI
Jeudi 25 septembre Le Grillen 20h30 OHS / EMILE LONDONIEN
Samedi 27 septembre Salle de spectacles Europe 20h30 EVE RISSER & NAÏNY DIABATÉ ANW BE YONBOLO / THEON CROSS
Dimanche 28 septembre Le Grillen 15h30 LA VÉRITABLE LÉGENDE DES PONTS COUVERTS à partir de 6 ans
Dimanche 28 septembre Salle de spectacles Europe 20h30- MELISSA WEIKART / CAMILLE BERTAULT .
3 Place Unterlinden Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 20 68 78 festival-jazz@colmar.fr
