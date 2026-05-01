Prunay-le-Gillon

Color Run 2026 à Prunay le Gillon

27 Grande Rue Prunay-le-Gillon Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-05-31 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Dimanche 31 mai, l’Association des Parents d’Élèves de Prunay-le-Gillon organise la 3e édition de la Color Run.

3 courses à pied sont proposées 500 m (enfant pouvant être accompagné d’un parent), 2,5 km et 5 km, ainsi qu’une marche de 5 km. Échauffement en Zumba, animations, activités pour petits et grands et restauration sur place. Inscription et programme sur helloasso.com. .

27 Grande Rue Prunay-le-Gillon 28360 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

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English :

On Sunday May 31, the Association des Parents d’Élèves de Prunay-le-Gillon is organizing the 3rd Color Run.

L’événement Color Run 2026 à Prunay le Gillon Prunay-le-Gillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par MAIRIE AGGLO DE CHARTRES