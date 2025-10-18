COLOR RUN- NOUVELLE GÉNÉRATION Sérignan

Rue Jacques Duclos Sérignan Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-10-18

Course festive de 4.5km, rire et bonne humeur seront de la partie! Sur inscription: service enfance de 8h30 à 12h, au stade le 18/10 dès 8h30. Payant

Color Run 4,5 km

Une course fun et festive où chaque kilomètre rime avec couleurs, éclats de rires et bonne humeur ! Viens courir, marcher ou t’amuser entre amis.

Sur inscription: Service enfance tous les matins de 8h30 à 12h et au stade Marcellin Aïta le 18 octobre dès 8h30 .

Rue Jacques Duclos Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 08 94 34 84

English :

A festive 4.5km race, where laughter and good humor are the order of the day! Registration: children’s department from 8.30am to 12pm, at the stadium on 18/10 from 8.30am. Charge

German :

Ein festlicher Lauf über 4,5 km, bei dem Lachen und gute Laune an der Tagesordnung sind Anmeldung erforderlich: Jugendamt von 8:30 bis 12:00 Uhr, im Stadion am 18.10. ab 8:30 Uhr. Kostenpflichtig

Italiano :

Una corsa festosa di 4,5 km in cui risate e buonumore sono all’ordine del giorno! Iscrizione obbligatoria: reparto bambini dalle 8.30 alle 12.00, allo stadio il 18/10 dalle 8.30. Costo

Espanol :

Una carrera festiva de 4,5 km en la que las risas y el buen humor están a la orden del día Inscripción obligatoria: departamento infantil de 8.30 a 12 h, en el estadio el 18/10 a partir de las 8.30 h. Precio

