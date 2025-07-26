COMBAT MÉDIÉVAL Langres
TOUR DU PETIT SAULT Langres Haute-Marne
Tout public
L’association Bellatores de Montsaugeon organise des combats médiévaux pour petits et grands dans l’après-midi.
La participation est gratuite, sans inscription. .
TOUR DU PETIT SAULT Langres 52200 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 6 64 88 21 87 chatel.b@free.fr
