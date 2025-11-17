Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Comédie burlesque, Scotland ! par The Latebloomers Carentan-les-Marais

Comédie burlesque, Scotland ! par The Latebloomers Carentan-les-Marais lundi 17 novembre 2025.

Comédie burlesque, Scotland ! par The Latebloomers

Salle de théâtre Carentan-les-Marais Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-17 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-17

Date(s) :
2025-11-17

Un spectacle visuel et participatif à mourir de rire, dans la plus pure veine de l’humour anglo-saxon.   .

Salle de théâtre Carentan-les-Marais 50500 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 71 25 25 

English : Comédie burlesque, Scotland ! par The Latebloomers

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Comédie burlesque, Scotland ! par The Latebloomers Carentan-les-Marais a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par OT Baie du Cotentin