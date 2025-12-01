Comédie musicale Alexis le petit aventurier Espace L.A.C Gérardmer

Comédie musicale Alexis le petit aventurier Espace L.A.C Gérardmer lundi 29 décembre 2025.

Comédie musicale Alexis le petit aventurier

Espace L.A.C 17 Faubourg de Ramberchamp Gérardmer Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-12-29 16:30:00

fin : 2025-12-29 17:45:00

2025-12-29

Préparez vous à vivre l’aventure extraordinaire d’Alexis, un chasseur… d’escargots. Auteur Jean Goltier. Billetterie en ligne et sur place le jour de la représentation.Enfants

Espace L.A.C 17 Faubourg de Ramberchamp Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est clb.prod.spectacle@gmail.com

English :

Get ready for the extraordinary adventure of Alexis, a snail… hunter. Author: Jean Goltier. Tickets available online and on the day of performance.

German :

Bereite dich auf das außergewöhnliche Abenteuer von Alexis, einem Jäger… von Schnecken, vor. Autor: Jean Goltier. Kartenverkauf online und vor Ort am Tag der Aufführung.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a vivere la straordinaria avventura di Alexis, un cacciatore di lumache… Autore: Jean Goltier. Biglietti disponibili online e il giorno dello spettacolo.

Espanol :

Prepárese para vivir la extraordinaria aventura de Alexis, un cazador de caracoles… Autor: Jean Goltier. Entradas disponibles en línea y el día de la representación.

