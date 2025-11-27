Comédie musicale La France en chansons Gamaches

Comédie musicale La France en chansons

8 Rue du Huit Mai 1945 Gamaches Somme

Début : 2025-11-27 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-28 17:00:00

2025-11-27

29€ Placement libre assis. Sur réservation

La France en Chansons est la nouvelle comédie musicale de la Compagnie Trabucco. Un grand moment de spectacle frais, gai et entrainant avec un programme de chansons françaises comme vous les aimez. Une comédie pleine d’humour et d’émotions qui vous emmènera sur les routes de France pour un voyage musical inoubliable. Des artistes aux talents incroyables on chante, on danse, on rit !

2h de spectacle avec entracte

Réservations En ligne (https://www.compagnietrabucco.com/reserver), par téléphone 03 22 60 89 03 ou dans les points de vente (Fnac, Ticketmaster, BilletReduc, TropEvent)

8 Rue du Huit Mai 1945 Gamaches 80220 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 60 89 03 trabucco@wanadoo.fr

English :

29? Free seating. Reservations required

La France en Chansons is the new musical from Compagnie Trabucco. A fresh, cheerful and lively show with a program of French songs just the way you like them. A comedy full of humor and emotion that will take you on an unforgettable musical journey along the roads of France. Performers with incredible talent: sing, dance and laugh!

2h show with intermission

Reservations: Online (https://www.compagnietrabucco.com/reserver), by phone 03 22 60 89 03 or at sales outlets (Fnac, Ticketmaster, BilletReduc, TropEvent)

German :

29? Freie Platzwahl für Sitzplätze. Nur mit Reservierung

La France en Chansons ist das neue Musical der Compagnie Trabucco. Ein frischer, fröhlicher und mitreißender Showmoment mit einem Programm aus französischen Chansons, wie Sie sie lieben. Eine Komödie voller Humor und Emotionen, die Sie auf eine unvergessliche musikalische Reise durch Frankreich mitnimmt. Künstler mit unglaublichen Talenten: Es wird gesungen, getanzt und gelacht!

2 Stunden Show mit Pause

Reservierungen: Online (https://www.compagnietrabucco.com/reserver), telefonisch 03 22 60 89 03 oder an den Vorverkaufsstellen (Fnac, Ticketmaster, BilletReduc, TropEvent)

Italiano :

29? Posti liberi. Solo su prenotazione

La France en Chansons è il nuovo musical della Compagnie Trabucco. È uno spettacolo fresco, allegro e vivace che propone un programma di canzoni francesi proprio come piace a voi. Una commedia piena di umorismo e di emozioni che vi porterà in un indimenticabile tour musicale della Francia. Interpreti di incredibile talento: cantano, ballano e ridono!

spettacolo di 2 ore con intervallo

Prenotazioni: online (https://www.compagnietrabucco.com/reserver), al telefono 03 22 60 89 03 o nei punti vendita (Fnac, Ticketmaster, BilletReduc, TropEvent)

Espanol :

29? Aforo libre. Sólo con reserva

La France en Chansons es el nuevo musical de la Compagnie Trabucco. Un espectáculo fresco, alegre y animado con un programa de canciones francesas tal y como a usted le gustan. Una comedia llena de humor y emoción que le llevará a un inolvidable viaje musical por Francia. Intérpretes con un talento increíble: ¡cante, baile y ría!

espectáculo de 2 horas con intermedio

Reservas: En línea (https://www.compagnietrabucco.com/reserver), por teléfono 03 22 60 89 03 o en los puntos de venta (Fnac, Ticketmaster, BilletReduc, TropEvent)

