Comédie musicale Le Petit Prince Théâtre Francis Planté Orthez
Comédie musicale Le Petit Prince Théâtre Francis Planté Orthez vendredi 27 mars 2026.
Comédie musicale Le Petit Prince
Théâtre Francis Planté Place St Pierre Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-27
fin : 2026-03-27
Date(s) :
2026-03-27
Laissez-vous emporter par la magie du Petit Prince un spectacle poétique porté par des chanteurs, danseurs et acteurs 100% orthéziens. .
Théâtre Francis Planté Place St Pierre Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine labandeoriginale64300@gmail.com
English : Comédie musicale Le Petit Prince
L’événement Comédie musicale Le Petit Prince Orthez a été mis à jour le 2025-12-13 par OT Coeur de Béarn