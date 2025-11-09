COMEDIE MUSIQUE Pinsaguel
SALLE DES FÊTES Pinsaguel Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-09 16:30:00
fin : 2025-11-09
2025-11-09
Chaque matin, le bistrot Chez Lucienne s’éveille avec la ville, accueillant le ballet quotidien des habituées…
Durée 1h30
Mise en scène Pierre-Hugo MOULINES & Noémie COLARDEAU
Avec les étudiant.e.s en 1ère année Théâtre & Comédie Musicale, campus TOULOUSE .
SALLE DES FÊTES Pinsaguel 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 20 88
English :
Every morning, the Chez Lucienne bistro wakes up with the city, welcoming the daily ballet of regulars…
German :
Jeden Morgen erwacht das Bistro Chez Lucienne mit der Stadt und empfängt das tägliche Ballett der Stammgäste…
Italiano :
Ogni mattina, il bistrot Chez Lucienne si sveglia con la città, accogliendo il balletto quotidiano dei clienti abituali…
Espanol :
Cada mañana, el bistró Chez Lucienne se despierta con la ciudad, dando la bienvenida al ballet diario de asiduos…
