COMEDIE MUSIQUE Pinsaguel

SALLE DES FÊTES Pinsaguel Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-11-09 16:30:00

fin : 2025-11-09

2025-11-09

Chaque matin, le bistrot Chez Lucienne s’éveille avec la ville, accueillant le ballet quotidien des habituées…

Durée 1h30

Mise en scène Pierre-Hugo MOULINES & Noémie COLARDEAU

Avec les étudiant.e.s en 1ère année Théâtre & Comédie Musicale, campus TOULOUSE .

SALLE DES FÊTES Pinsaguel 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 20 88

English :

Every morning, the Chez Lucienne bistro wakes up with the city, welcoming the daily ballet of regulars…

German :

Jeden Morgen erwacht das Bistro Chez Lucienne mit der Stadt und empfängt das tägliche Ballett der Stammgäste…

Italiano :

Ogni mattina, il bistrot Chez Lucienne si sveglia con la città, accogliendo il balletto quotidiano dei clienti abituali…

Espanol :

Cada mañana, el bistró Chez Lucienne se despierta con la ciudad, dando la bienvenida al ballet diario de asiduos…

