Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais

Le mercredi 08 Octobre, Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême du 08 octobre 1942:

17h30 à Saint-Michel de Rivière

18h à Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse et Léparon

18h30 lectures de témoignages à la Médiathèque de La Roche-Chalais.

Renseignements 05.53.90.47.00

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 92 47 00

English : Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais

Wednesday, October 08, Commemoration of the Jewish Roundup in Angoulême on October 08, 1942:

5:30 pm at Saint-Michel de Rivière

18h at Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse and Léparon

6:30pm readings at La Roche-Chalais Médiathèque.

Information: 05.53.90.47.00

German : Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais

Mittwoch, 08. Oktober, Gedenken an die jüdische Razzia in Angoulême am 08. Oktober 1942:

17.30 Uhr in Saint-Michel de Rivière

18 Uhr in Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse und Léparon

18.30 Uhr Lesungen von Zeitzeugenberichten in der Mediathek von La Roche-Chalais.

Informationen: 05.53.90.47.00

Italiano :

Mercoledì 08 ottobre, commemorazione della retata degli ebrei ad Angoulême l’08 ottobre 1942:

ore 17.30 a Saint-Michel de Rivière

ore 18.00 a Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse e Léparon

ore 18.30 letture presso la mediateca di La Roche-Chalais.

Informazioni: 05.53.90.47.00

Espanol : Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais

Miércoles 08 de octubre, Conmemoración de la redada judía en Angulema el 08 de octubre de 1942:

17.30 h en Saint-Michel de Rivière

18.00 h en Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse y Léparon

18.30 h: lecturas en la mediateca de La Roche-Chalais.

Información: 05.53.90.47.00

