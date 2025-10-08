Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais
Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais mercredi 8 octobre 2025.
Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais
La Roche-Chalais Dordogne
Début : 2025-10-08
fin : 2025-10-08
2025-10-08
Le mercredi 08 Octobre, Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême du 08 octobre 1942:
17h30 à Saint-Michel de Rivière
18h à Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse et Léparon
18h30 lectures de témoignages à la Médiathèque de La Roche-Chalais.
Renseignements 05.53.90.47.00
La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 92 47 00
English : Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais
Wednesday, October 08, Commemoration of the Jewish Roundup in Angoulême on October 08, 1942:
5:30 pm at Saint-Michel de Rivière
18h at Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse and Léparon
6:30pm readings at La Roche-Chalais Médiathèque.
Information: 05.53.90.47.00
German : Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais
Mittwoch, 08. Oktober, Gedenken an die jüdische Razzia in Angoulême am 08. Oktober 1942:
17.30 Uhr in Saint-Michel de Rivière
18 Uhr in Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse und Léparon
18.30 Uhr Lesungen von Zeitzeugenberichten in der Mediathek von La Roche-Chalais.
Informationen: 05.53.90.47.00
Italiano :
Mercoledì 08 ottobre, commemorazione della retata degli ebrei ad Angoulême l’08 ottobre 1942:
ore 17.30 a Saint-Michel de Rivière
ore 18.00 a Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse e Léparon
ore 18.30 letture presso la mediateca di La Roche-Chalais.
Informazioni: 05.53.90.47.00
Espanol : Commémoration Rafle Juive d’Angoulême à La Roche-Chalais
Miércoles 08 de octubre, Conmemoración de la redada judía en Angulema el 08 de octubre de 1942:
17.30 h en Saint-Michel de Rivière
18.00 h en Saint-Michel-L’Ecluse y Léparon
18.30 h: lecturas en la mediateca de La Roche-Chalais.
Información: 05.53.90.47.00
