Le changement est inévitable, et bien souvent générateur de stress.

Pourtant, il peut aussi devenir une véritable opportunité de croissance personnelle.

Dans un monde en constante évolution, où les événements de la vie quotidienne, nationaux et internationaux ne cessent de nous confronter, comment cultiver la sérénité et éviter d’être submergé(e) ?

Venez explorer des ressources précieuses avec deux intervenants d’exception

Wangchen Rinpoché

Grand érudit en philosophie orientale et en méditation, auteur et enseignant au Tibet, en Chine, en Mongolie, à Taïwan et à Los Angeles.

Lama Hermès Garanger

Plus jeune femme Lama bouddhiste occidentale, elle a achevé sa retraite de méditation de trois ans, à seulement 19 ans.

Diplômée en neurosciences, conférencière, auteure et productrice française, elle allie sagesse ancestrale et sciences contemporaines.

Tarif accessible 15 € plein tarif | 10 € réduit | Gratuit pour les enfants (-12 ans) .

117 Rue des États Généraux

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Change is inevitable, and often a source of stress.

Yet it can also be a real opportunity for personal growth.

In an ever-changing world, where daily, national and international events never cease to confront us, how can we cultivate serenity and avoid being overwhelmed?

German :

Veränderungen sind unvermeidlich und oft mit Stress verbunden.

Doch sie können auch zu einer echten Chance für persönliches Wachstum werden.

Wie können wir in einer Welt, die sich ständig verändert und in der wir mit alltäglichen, nationalen und internationalen Ereignissen konfrontiert werden, Gelassenheit bewahren und vermeiden, dass wir überfordert werden?

Italiano :

Il cambiamento è inevitabile e molto spesso è fonte di stress.

Ma può anche essere una vera opportunità di crescita personale.

In un mondo in continua evoluzione, dove siamo costantemente confrontati con gli eventi della vita quotidiana, sia nazionali che internazionali, come possiamo coltivare la serenità ed evitare di essere sopraffatti?

Espanol :

El cambio es inevitable, y muy a menudo fuente de estrés.

Sin embargo, también puede ser una verdadera oportunidad de crecimiento personal.

En un mundo en constante cambio, en el que nos vemos confrontados a los acontecimientos de la vida cotidiana, tanto nacionales como internacionales, ¿cómo podemos cultivar la serenidad y evitar sentirnos abrumados?

