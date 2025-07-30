Compagnie Tempo, NOUVEAU SPECTACLE « Rock’n’Roll Circus » Beaurepaire

Compagnie Tempo, NOUVEAU SPECTACLE « Rock’n’Roll Circus » Beaurepaire mercredi 30 juillet 2025.

Compagnie Tempo, NOUVEAU SPECTACLE « Rock’n’Roll Circus »

Parking salle polyvalente, sous chapiteau Beaurepaire Isère

Tarif : – – 12 EUR

de 3 à 12ans. Gratuit aux moins de 3 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-30 20:00:00

fin : 2025-07-31

Date(s) :

2025-07-30 2025-07-31 2025-08-01 2025-08-02

Le tempo sera bouillonnant avec 8 artistes sur scène pour une multitude de numéros tous plus surprenants les uns que les autres. Magie grande illusion, danse, acrobatie, aériens, équilibres haut vol, mains à mains, clown, musique Live…

.

Parking salle polyvalente, sous chapiteau Beaurepaire 38270 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 79 78 66 26 contact@compagnietempo.com

English :

The tempo will be bubbling with 8 artists on stage for a multitude of acts, each more surprising than the last. Grand illusion magic, dance, acrobatics, aerial acrobatics, high-flying balancing acts, hand-to-hand, clowning, live music?

German :

Das Tempo ist hoch, denn 8 Künstler stehen auf der Bühne und bieten eine Vielzahl von Nummern, von denen eine überraschender ist als die andere. Zauberei, Illusionen, Tanz, Akrobatik, Luftartistik, Hochseilartistik, Hand-auf-Hand, Clown, Live-Musik?

Italiano :

Il ritmo sarà incalzante con 8 artisti sul palco per una moltitudine di numeri, uno più sorprendente dell’altro. Grande magia illusionistica, danza, acrobazie, acrobazie aeree, equilibrismo ad alta quota, mano a mano, clownerie, musica dal vivo?

Espanol :

El ritmo será efervescente con 8 artistas en escena para una multitud de actos, cada uno más sorprendente que el anterior. Magia de grandes ilusiones, danza, acrobacias, acrobacias aéreas, equilibrios de altos vuelos, cuerpo a cuerpo, clown, música en directo..

L’événement Compagnie Tempo, NOUVEAU SPECTACLE « Rock’n’Roll Circus » Beaurepaire a été mis à jour le 2025-07-01 par Office de Tourisme Entre Bièvre et Rhône