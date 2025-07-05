Compétition STOL à Belmont Belmont-sur-Rance

Compétition STOL à Belmont

Belmont-sur-Rance Aveyron

Amateurs de sensations fortes profitez d’un week-end de compétition de STOL- décollage et atterrissage court à l’aérodrome de Belmont sur Rance. Entrée gratuite. Restauration sur place. Simulateur de vol.

9:00 1er RUN entraînement obligatoire

2e et 3e RUN sélection pour la compétition .

Belmont-sur-Rance 12370 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 51 79 91 89 stol.belmont@free.fr

English :

Thrill seekers: enjoy a weekend of STOL competition short take-off and landing at the Belmont sur Rance airfield. Free entry. Catering on site. Flight simulator.

German :

Liebhaber des Nervenkitzels: Genießen Sie ein Wochenende lang STOL-Wettbewerbe Kurzstart und -landung auf dem Flugplatz Belmont sur Rance. Der Eintritt ist frei. Verpflegung vor Ort. Flugsimulator.

Italiano :

Per gli amanti del brivido, un fine settimana di gare STOL (decollo e atterraggio corto) all’aerodromo di Belmont sur Rance. Ingresso gratuito. Ristorazione in loco. Simulatore di volo.

Espanol :

Los amantes de las emociones fuertes disfrutarán de un fin de semana de competición STOL (despegue y aterrizaje cortos) en el aeródromo de Belmont sur Rance. Entrada gratuita. Catering in situ. Simulador de vuelo.

