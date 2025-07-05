Compétition STOL à Belmont Belmont-sur-Rance
Compétition STOL à Belmont Belmont-sur-Rance samedi 5 juillet 2025.
Compétition STOL à Belmont
Belmont-sur-Rance Aveyron
Début : 2025-07-05
fin : 2025-07-06
2025-07-05
Amateurs de sensations fortes profitez d’un week-end de compétition de STOL- décollage et atterrissage court à l’aérodrome de Belmont sur Rance. Entrée gratuite. Restauration sur place. Simulateur de vol.
9:00 1er RUN entraînement obligatoire
2e et 3e RUN sélection pour la compétition .
Belmont-sur-Rance 12370 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 51 79 91 89 stol.belmont@free.fr
English :
Thrill seekers: enjoy a weekend of STOL competition short take-off and landing at the Belmont sur Rance airfield. Free entry. Catering on site. Flight simulator.
German :
Liebhaber des Nervenkitzels: Genießen Sie ein Wochenende lang STOL-Wettbewerbe Kurzstart und -landung auf dem Flugplatz Belmont sur Rance. Der Eintritt ist frei. Verpflegung vor Ort. Flugsimulator.
Italiano :
Per gli amanti del brivido, un fine settimana di gare STOL (decollo e atterraggio corto) all’aerodromo di Belmont sur Rance. Ingresso gratuito. Ristorazione in loco. Simulatore di volo.
Espanol :
Los amantes de las emociones fuertes disfrutarán de un fin de semana de competición STOL (despegue y aterrizaje cortos) en el aeródromo de Belmont sur Rance. Entrada gratuita. Catering in situ. Simulador de vuelo.
