Compte musicale Le Royaume Inconnu 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28
Date(s) :
2025-08-28
La compagnie professionnelle Grande Ourse, installée en Limousin depuis 1992, s’intéresse tout particulièrement au conte et aux arts du récit. Aux côtés de l’association Tangram, la compagnie propose un conte musical familial. .
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75 tangram@ecomail.fr
