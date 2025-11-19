Concert 1001 nuits Chopin The classical collection Eglise du Sacré Coeur Angoulême
Concert 1001 nuits Chopin The classical collection Eglise du Sacré Coeur Angoulême mercredi 19 novembre 2025.
Concert 1001 nuits Chopin The classical collection
Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême Charente
Tarif : 21 – 21 – 46 EUR
Début : 2025-11-19 19:45:00
fin : 2025-11-19 20:45:00
2025-11-19
Plongez dans l’atmosphère enchanteresse d’un concert illuminé à la bougie dans l’église du Sacré Cœur d’Angoulême… Un moment de magie, des sublimes nocturnes à la grandiose fantaisie-impromptu autour des plus belles œuvres de Chopin.
Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 13 49 86 klovisprod@gmail.com
English :
Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of a candlelit concert in Angoulême?s Sacré C?ur church? A moment of magic, from the sublime nocturnes to the grandiose fantaisie-impromptu around Chopin’s most beautiful works.
German :
Tauchen Sie ein in die zauberhafte Atmosphäre eines Konzerts bei Kerzenlicht in der Kirche Sacré C?ur in Angoulême? Ein magischer Moment, von den erhabenen Nocturnes bis zur grandiosen Fantasie-Impromptu um die schönsten Werke von Chopin.
Italiano :
Immergetevi nell’atmosfera incantevole di un concerto a lume di candela nella chiesa del Sacro Cuore di Angoulême? Un momento di magia, dai sublimi notturni alla grandiosa fantasia-improvviso intorno alle opere più belle di Chopin.
Espanol :
Sumérjase en la encantadora atmósfera de un concierto a la luz de las velas en la iglesia del Sacré Cœur de Angulema? Un momento de magia, desde los sublimes nocturnos hasta la grandiosa fantasía-impromptu en torno a las obras más bellas de Chopin.
