Concert 1001 nuits Chopin The classical collection Eglise du Sacré Coeur Angoulême

Concert 1001 nuits Chopin The classical collection

Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême Charente

Tarif : 21 – 21 – 46 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-19 19:45:00

fin : 2025-11-19 20:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-19

Plongez dans l’atmosphère enchanteresse d’un concert illuminé à la bougie dans l’église du Sacré Cœur d’Angoulême… Un moment de magie, des sublimes nocturnes à la grandiose fantaisie-impromptu autour des plus belles œuvres de Chopin.

.

Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 13 49 86 klovisprod@gmail.com

English :

Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of a candlelit concert in Angoulême?s Sacré C?ur church? A moment of magic, from the sublime nocturnes to the grandiose fantaisie-impromptu around Chopin’s most beautiful works.

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die zauberhafte Atmosphäre eines Konzerts bei Kerzenlicht in der Kirche Sacré C?ur in Angoulême? Ein magischer Moment, von den erhabenen Nocturnes bis zur grandiosen Fantasie-Impromptu um die schönsten Werke von Chopin.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera incantevole di un concerto a lume di candela nella chiesa del Sacro Cuore di Angoulême? Un momento di magia, dai sublimi notturni alla grandiosa fantasia-improvviso intorno alle opere più belle di Chopin.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en la encantadora atmósfera de un concierto a la luz de las velas en la iglesia del Sacré Cœur de Angulema? Un momento de magia, desde los sublimes nocturnos hasta la grandiosa fantasía-impromptu en torno a las obras más bellas de Chopin.

L’événement Concert 1001 nuits Chopin The classical collection Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême