Concert 1001 nuits Joe Hisaishi/ Miyazaki Eglise du Sacré Coeur Angoulême

Concert 1001 nuits Joe Hisaishi/ Miyazaki

Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême Charente

Tarif : 21 – 21 – 45 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-19 21:45:00

fin : 2025-11-19 22:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-19

Plongez dans l’atmosphère enchanteresse d’un concert illuminé à la bougie dans l’église du Sacré Cœur d’Angoulême… Du Voyage de Chihiro au Château dans le ciel , venez vivre un rêve éveillé avec Miyazaki et la féérie des Studio Ghibli.

Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 13 49 86 klovisprod@gmail.com

English :

Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of a candlelit concert in Angoulême?s Sacré C?ur church? From Chihiro’s Journey to Castle in the Sky , come and live a waking dream with Miyazaki and the enchantment of Studio Ghibli.

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die zauberhafte Atmosphäre eines Konzerts bei Kerzenlicht in der Kirche Sacré C?ur in Angoulême? Von Chihiros Reise bis Château dans le ciel , erleben Sie einen Tagtraum mit Miyazaki und dem Zauber der Ghibli-Studios.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera incantevole di un concerto a lume di candela nella chiesa del Sacro Cuore di Angoulême? Da Il viaggio di Chihiro a Il castello nel cielo , venite a vivere un sogno da svegli con Miyazaki e l’incanto dello Studio Ghibli.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en la encantadora atmósfera de un concierto a la luz de las velas en la iglesia del Sacré Cœur de Angulema Del Viaje de Chihiro al Castillo en el cielo , venga a vivir un sueño despierto con Miyazaki y el encanto del Studio Ghibli.

