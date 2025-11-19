Concert 1001 nuits Joe Hisaishi/ Miyazaki Eglise du Sacré Coeur Angoulême
Concert 1001 nuits Joe Hisaishi/ Miyazaki Eglise du Sacré Coeur Angoulême mercredi 19 novembre 2025.
Concert 1001 nuits Joe Hisaishi/ Miyazaki
Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême Charente
Tarif : 21 – 21 – 45 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-19 21:45:00
fin : 2025-11-19 22:45:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-19
Plongez dans l’atmosphère enchanteresse d’un concert illuminé à la bougie dans l’église du Sacré Cœur d’Angoulême… Du Voyage de Chihiro au Château dans le ciel , venez vivre un rêve éveillé avec Miyazaki et la féérie des Studio Ghibli.
.
Eglise du Sacré Coeur Bd René Chabasse Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 13 49 86 klovisprod@gmail.com
English :
Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of a candlelit concert in Angoulême?s Sacré C?ur church? From Chihiro’s Journey to Castle in the Sky , come and live a waking dream with Miyazaki and the enchantment of Studio Ghibli.
German :
Tauchen Sie ein in die zauberhafte Atmosphäre eines Konzerts bei Kerzenlicht in der Kirche Sacré C?ur in Angoulême? Von Chihiros Reise bis Château dans le ciel , erleben Sie einen Tagtraum mit Miyazaki und dem Zauber der Ghibli-Studios.
Italiano :
Immergetevi nell’atmosfera incantevole di un concerto a lume di candela nella chiesa del Sacro Cuore di Angoulême? Da Il viaggio di Chihiro a Il castello nel cielo , venite a vivere un sogno da svegli con Miyazaki e l’incanto dello Studio Ghibli.
Espanol :
Sumérjase en la encantadora atmósfera de un concierto a la luz de las velas en la iglesia del Sacré Cœur de Angulema Del Viaje de Chihiro al Castillo en el cielo , venga a vivir un sueño despierto con Miyazaki y el encanto del Studio Ghibli.
L’événement Concert 1001 nuits Joe Hisaishi/ Miyazaki Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême