Concert: 117 MATRICUL L'Avènement – Mistral Palace Valence, 31 mai 2025 20:00, Valence.

Drôme

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Début : 2025-05-31 20:00:00

fin : 2025-05-31 02:00:00

2025-05-31

La ville de Valence devient l’épicentre du rap avec le concert “117 Matricul L’Avènement”, organisé par l’association Marseille en Grand en partenariat avec le Mistral Palace et plusieurs acteurs culturels engagés.

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

The city of Valence becomes the epicenter of rap with the concert ?117 Matricul? L?Avènement? concert, organized by the Marseille en Grand association in partnership with the Mistral Palace and other committed cultural players.

German :

Die Stadt Valence wird zum Epizentrum des Rap mit dem Konzert ?117 Matricul? L’Avènement?, das von der Vereinigung Marseille en Grand in Partnerschaft mit dem Mistral Palace und mehreren engagierten Kulturakteuren organisiert wurde.

Italiano :

La città di Valence diventa l’epicentro del rap con il concerto « 117 Matricul? L’Avènement », organizzato dall’associazione Marseille en Grand in collaborazione con il Palazzo Mistral e numerosi attori culturali impegnati.

Espanol :

La ciudad de Valence se convierte en el epicentro del rap con el concierto « 117 Matricul? L’Avènement », organizado por la asociación Marseille en Grand en colaboración con el Palacio Mistral y numerosos agentes culturales comprometidos.

