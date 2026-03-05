Concert 2 tributes Inxs & Texas L’Acoustic Bar Café Concert Montauban
Concert 2 tributes Inxs & Texas L’Acoustic Bar Café Concert Montauban vendredi 3 avril 2026.
Concert 2 tributes Inxs & Texas
L’Acoustic Bar Café Concert 62 Impasse d’Oslo Montauban Tarn-et-Garonne
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03 21:00:00
fin : 2026-04-03 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
2 concerts évènement sur un même soir pour voyager à travers 2 univers de 2 des plus grandes légendes du Pop Rock des années 80 avec les plus grands tubes d’Inxs et Texas
L’Acoustic Bar Café Concert 62 Impasse d’Oslo Montauban 82000 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 16 56 47 06 loubonnio@hotmail.fr
English : Concert 2 tributes Inxs & Texas
Two special concerts in one evening, taking you on a journey through the worlds of two of the greatest Pop Rock legends of the 80s, featuring the biggest hits from INXS and Texas.
L’événement Concert 2 tributes Inxs & Texas Montauban a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par Office de Tourisme du Grand Montauban