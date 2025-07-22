CONCERT À CAPPELLA DE LA CHORALE « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE » La Canourgue

CONCERT À CAPPELLA DE LA CHORALE « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE »

Eglise La Canourgue Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Début : 2025-07-22 19:00:00

2025-07-22

L’ensemble vocal a cappella Lillois « Le Choeur ineffable » dirigé par Julie Dexter donnera un concert à la Collégiale Saint Martin à 19h, une prestation à ne pas manquer !

Entrée libre !

L’ensemble sera également présent mardi matin sur le marché de La Canourgue ! .

Eglise La Canourgue 48500 Lozère Occitanie choeur.ineffable@gmail.com

English :

The Lille-based a cappella vocal ensemble « Le Choeur ineffable » will give a concert at the Collégiale Saint Martin at 7pm, a performance not to be missed!

Free admission!

The ensemble will also be present at the La Canourgue market on Tuesday morning!

German :

Das A-cappella-Vokalensemble aus Lille « Le Choeur ineffable » wird um 19 Uhr ein Konzert in der Stiftskirche Saint Martin geben, eine Darbietung, die Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Der Eintritt ist frei!

Das Ensemble wird außerdem am Dienstagmorgen auf dem Markt in La Canourgue auftreten!

Italiano :

L’ensemble vocale a cappella di Lille « Le Choeur ineffable » terrà un concerto alla Collégiale Saint Martin alle 19.00, uno spettacolo da non perdere!

L’ingresso è gratuito!

L’ensemble sarà presente anche al mercato di La Canourgue martedì mattina!

Espanol :

El conjunto vocal a capella de Lille « Le Choeur ineffable » ofrecerá un concierto en la Collégiale Saint Martin a las 19:00 h. ¡Una actuación que no se puede perder!

La entrada es gratuita

El conjunto también estará presente en el mercado de La Canourgue el martes por la mañana

L’événement CONCERT À CAPPELLA DE LA CHORALE « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE » La Canourgue a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn