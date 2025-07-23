CONCERT A CAPPELLA DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE » Eglise Saint-Germain-du-Teil

CONCERT A CAPPELLA DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE » Eglise Saint-Germain-du-Teil mercredi 23 juillet 2025 .

CONCERT A CAPPELLA DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE »

Eglise 3 rue des Aires Saint-Germain-du-Teil Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-23

fin : 2025-07-23

Date(s) :

2025-07-23

L’ensemble vocale Lillois « Le Choeur ineffable » dirigé par Julie Dexter se produira à l’église de Saint-Germain-du-Teil à 19h, venez nombreux !!

L’ensemble vocale Lillois « Le Choeur ineffable » dirigé par Julie Dexter se produira à l’église de Saint-Germain-du-Teil à 19h, venez nombreux !! .

Eglise 3 rue des Aires Saint-Germain-du-Teil 48340 Lozère Occitanie choeur.ineffable@gmail.com

English :

The Lillois vocal ensemble « Le Choeur ineffable », directed by Julie Dexter, will perform at the church of Saint-Germain-du-Teil at 7pm. Come one, come all!

German :

Das Vokalensemble aus Lille « Le Choeur ineffable » unter der Leitung von Julie Dexter wird um 19 Uhr in der Kirche von Saint-Germain-du-Teil auftreten, kommen Sie zahlreich!!!

Italiano :

L’ensemble vocale di Lille « Le Choeur ineffable », diretto da Julie Dexter, si esibirà nella chiesa di Saint-Germain-du-Teil alle 19. Venite tutti!

Espanol :

El conjunto vocal de Lille « Le Choeur ineffable », dirigido por Julie Dexter, actuará en la iglesia de Saint-Germain-du-Teil a las 19.00 h. ¡Vengan todos!

L’événement CONCERT A CAPPELLA DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE » Saint-Germain-du-Teil a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn