CONCERT A CAPPELLA DE L’ENSEMBLE VOCAL « LE CHOEUR INEFFABLE »
Eglise 3 rue des Aires Saint-Germain-du-Teil Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
L’ensemble vocale Lillois « Le Choeur ineffable » dirigé par Julie Dexter se produira à l’église de Saint-Germain-du-Teil à 19h, venez nombreux !!
Eglise 3 rue des Aires Saint-Germain-du-Teil 48340 Lozère Occitanie choeur.ineffable@gmail.com
English :
The Lillois vocal ensemble « Le Choeur ineffable », directed by Julie Dexter, will perform at the church of Saint-Germain-du-Teil at 7pm. Come one, come all!
German :
Das Vokalensemble aus Lille « Le Choeur ineffable » unter der Leitung von Julie Dexter wird um 19 Uhr in der Kirche von Saint-Germain-du-Teil auftreten, kommen Sie zahlreich!!!
Italiano :
L’ensemble vocale di Lille « Le Choeur ineffable », diretto da Julie Dexter, si esibirà nella chiesa di Saint-Germain-du-Teil alle 19. Venite tutti!
Espanol :
El conjunto vocal de Lille « Le Choeur ineffable », dirigido por Julie Dexter, actuará en la iglesia de Saint-Germain-du-Teil a las 19.00 h. ¡Vengan todos!
