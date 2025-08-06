Concert à Figeac, Le 46ème Rugissant Oxmo Puccino Figeac

Le rendez-vous incontournable des musiques actuelles défricheuses et hautes en couleur, partagé ces dernières années avec Biga*Ranx, Zentone, Féfé…

Oxmo Puccino (rap)

Et pour cette édition, nous avons l’honneur d’accueillir la légende Oxmo Puccino ! Brillant précurseur du genre, Oxmo a toujours produit un rap pur et fier, poétique et visionnaire, avec un amour et une maîtrise des mots qui en font une référence aujourd’hui. Ici à Figeac, Oxmo Puccino célébrera les retrouvailles avec le public, ainsi qu’un ultime album-héritage, pour un concert exceptionnel, puissant et poétique !

Au moment où on écrit ces lignes, nous n’avons pas encore finalisé l’intégralité de la programmation de cette soirée, restez à l’affut, on vous réserve des surprises !

À partir de 10 ans

Concert debout 20 .

Espace François Mitterrand Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 34 24 78

English :

The not-to-be-missed event for up-and-coming, colourful music, shared in recent years with Biga*Ranx, Zentone, Féfé?

Oxmo Puccino (rap)

And this year, we’re honored to welcome the legendary Oxmo Puccino! A brilliant precursor of the genre, Oxmo has always produced rap that is pure and proud, poetic and visionary, with a love and mastery of words that make him a benchmark today. Here in Figeac, Oxmo Puccino will celebrate his reunion with the public, as well as a final legacy album, for an exceptional, powerful and poetic concert!

German :

Das unumgängliche Treffen der aufbrechenden und farbenfrohen aktuellen Musik, das in den letzten Jahren von Biga*Ranx, Zentone, Féfé?

Oxmo Puccino (Rap)

In diesem Jahr haben wir die Ehre, die Legende Oxmo Puccino zu begrüßen! Als brillanter Vorläufer des Genres hat Oxmo immer einen reinen und stolzen, poetischen und visionären Rap produziert, mit einer Liebe und einer Beherrschung der Wörter, die ihn heute zu einer Referenz machen. Hier in Figeac wird Oxmo Puccino das Wiedersehen mit seinem Publikum feiern und ein ultimatives Album-Erbe präsentieren, für ein außergewöhnliches, kraftvolles und poetisches Konzert!

Italiano :

Si tratta di un evento imperdibile per la musica emergente e colorata, che negli ultimi anni ha visto la partecipazione di Biga*Ranx, Zentone, Féfé?

Oxmo Puccino (rap)

Per l’edizione di quest’anno abbiamo l’onore di accogliere la leggenda Oxmo Puccino! Brillante precursore del genere, Oxmo ha sempre prodotto un rap puro e fiero, poetico e visionario, con un amore e una padronanza delle parole che lo rendono oggi un punto di riferimento. Qui in Figeac, Oxmo Puccino festeggerà la sua reunion con il pubblico, oltre che l’ultimo album di eredità, per un concerto eccezionale, potente e poetico!

Espanol :

Se trata de una cita ineludible con la música emergente y colorista, que en los últimos años ha contado con la presencia de Biga*Ranx, Zentone, Féfé?

Oxmo Puccino (rap)

Y para la edición de este año, ¡tenemos el honor de recibir a la leyenda Oxmo Puccino! Brillante precursor del género, Oxmo siempre ha producido un rap puro y orgulloso, poético y visionario, con un amor y un dominio de las palabras que lo convierten hoy en una referencia. Aquí en Figeac, Oxmo Puccino celebrará su reencuentro con el público, así como un último álbum de legado, ¡para un concierto excepcional, poderoso y poético!

