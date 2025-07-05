CONCERT À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Luchon-Superbagnères Saint-Aventin 5 juillet 2025 19:30

Haute-Garonne

CONCERT À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES  Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-05

Avec Le Bon Nob feat DJ BLZ.
Possibilité de repas sur réservation.
La télécabine Luchon-Superbagnères est ouverte jusqu’à 23h.   .

Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE
Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 55 89 

English :

With Le Bon Nob feat DJ BLZ.

German :

Mit Le Bon Nob feat DJ BLZ.

Italiano :

Con Le Bon Nob e DJ BLZ.

Espanol :

Con Le Bon Nob y DJ BLZ.

L’événement CONCERT À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE