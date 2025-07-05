CONCERT À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Luchon-Superbagnères Saint-Aventin 5 juillet 2025 19:30
Haute-Garonne
CONCERT À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-05 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 22:30:00
2025-07-05
Avec Le Bon Nob feat DJ BLZ.
Possibilité de repas sur réservation.
La télécabine Luchon-Superbagnères est ouverte jusqu’à 23h. .
Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 55 89
English :
With Le Bon Nob feat DJ BLZ.
German :
Mit Le Bon Nob feat DJ BLZ.
Italiano :
Con Le Bon Nob e DJ BLZ.
Espanol :
Con Le Bon Nob y DJ BLZ.
