CONCERT A LA SOURCE LES CAMMAZES LA SOURCE Les Cammazes
CONCERT A LA SOURCE LES CAMMAZES LA SOURCE Les Cammazes vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
CONCERT A LA SOURCE LES CAMMAZES
LA SOURCE 38 Rue de la Fontaine Les Cammazes Tarn
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-19 21:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19
Date(s) :
2025-12-19
Venez au repas et assister au concert !
Au programme DERNIERE SOIREE AVANT CONGES ANNUELS ! A 21h Concert avec entrée libre ! .
LA SOURCE 38 Rue de la Fontaine Les Cammazes 81540 Tarn Occitanie +33 5 63 98 32 48
English :
Come and enjoy the meal and the concert!
German :
Kommen Sie zum Essen und besuchen Sie das Konzert!
Italiano :
Partecipate alla cena e al concerto!
Espanol :
Asista a la comida y al concierto
L’événement CONCERT A LA SOURCE LES CAMMAZES Les Cammazes a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE