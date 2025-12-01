CONCERT A LA SOURCE LES CAMMAZES LA SOURCE Les Cammazes

CONCERT A LA SOURCE LES CAMMAZES LA SOURCE Les Cammazes vendredi 19 décembre 2025.

Début : 2025-12-19 21:00:00

Venez au repas et assister au concert !

Au programme DERNIERE SOIREE AVANT CONGES ANNUELS ! A 21h Concert avec entrée libre ! .

LA SOURCE 38 Rue de la Fontaine Les Cammazes 81540 Tarn Occitanie +33 5 63 98 32 48

English :

Come and enjoy the meal and the concert!

German :

Kommen Sie zum Essen und besuchen Sie das Konzert!

Italiano :

Partecipate alla cena e al concerto!

Espanol :

Asista a la comida y al concierto

