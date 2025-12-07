Concert à l’Abbaye de Chantelle Abbaye Saint-Vincent Chantelle

Concert à l’Abbaye de Chantelle

Abbaye Saint-Vincent 14 rue Anne de Beaujeu Chantelle Allier

Début : 2025-12-07 15:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07

2025-12-07

L’Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO vous invite à un concert exceptionnel à l’Abbaye de Chantelle. Laissez-vous porter par les œuvres de M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Direction Jean-Luc PERROT.

Abbaye Saint-Vincent 14 rue Anne de Beaujeu Chantelle 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@benedictines-chantelle.com

English :

Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO invites you to an exceptional concert at Chantelle Abbey. Let yourself be carried away by the works of M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Conductor: Jean-Luc PERROT.

German :

Das Vokalensemble INTERMEZZO lädt Sie zu einem außergewöhnlichen Konzert in der Abtei von Chantelle ein. Lassen Sie sich von den Werken von M. BROSI G. HAENDEL tragen. Leitung: Jean-Luc PERROT.

Italiano :

L’Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO vi invita a un concerto eccezionale all’Abbazia di Chantelle. Lasciatevi trasportare dalle opere di M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Diretto da Jean-Luc PERROT.

Espanol :

El Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO le invita a un concierto excepcional en la Abadía de Chantelle. Déjese llevar por las obras de M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Bajo la dirección de Jean-Luc PERROT.

