Concert à l’Abbaye de Chantelle Abbaye Saint-Vincent Chantelle
Concert à l’Abbaye de Chantelle Abbaye Saint-Vincent Chantelle dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Concert à l’Abbaye de Chantelle
Abbaye Saint-Vincent 14 rue Anne de Beaujeu Chantelle Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 15:30:00
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
L’Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO vous invite à un concert exceptionnel à l’Abbaye de Chantelle. Laissez-vous porter par les œuvres de M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Direction Jean-Luc PERROT.
Abbaye Saint-Vincent 14 rue Anne de Beaujeu Chantelle 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@benedictines-chantelle.com
English :
Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO invites you to an exceptional concert at Chantelle Abbey. Let yourself be carried away by the works of M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Conductor: Jean-Luc PERROT.
German :
Das Vokalensemble INTERMEZZO lädt Sie zu einem außergewöhnlichen Konzert in der Abtei von Chantelle ein. Lassen Sie sich von den Werken von M. BROSI G. HAENDEL tragen. Leitung: Jean-Luc PERROT.
Italiano :
L’Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO vi invita a un concerto eccezionale all’Abbazia di Chantelle. Lasciatevi trasportare dalle opere di M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Diretto da Jean-Luc PERROT.
Espanol :
El Ensemble Vocal INTERMEZZO le invita a un concierto excepcional en la Abadía de Chantelle. Déjese llevar por las obras de M. BROSI G. HAENDEL. Bajo la dirección de Jean-Luc PERROT.
