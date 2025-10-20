Concert à l’église Sainte-Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage

Concert à l’église Sainte-Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage lundi 20 octobre 2025.

Concert à l’église Sainte-Madeleine

Église Sainte-Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-20 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-20 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-20

Un moment musical d’exception ! Le 20 octobre 2025 à 18h, l’église Sainte-Madeleine de Châtelaillon accueille la chorale Chant’Esnandes et le chœur gospel Les Polysons pour un concert vibrant sous la direction de Corinne Fiquet et Henri Gonzalez Martin.

.

Église Sainte-Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine asso6sons@poly-sons.net

English :

An exceptional musical moment! On October 20, 2025 at 6pm, Châtelaillon?s Sainte-Madeleine church welcomes the Chant?Esnandes choir and the gospel choir Les Polysons for a vibrant concert conducted by Corinne Fiquet and Henri Gonzalez Martin.

German :

Ein außergewöhnlicher musikalischer Moment! Am 20. Oktober 2025 um 18 Uhr empfängt die Kirche Sainte-Madeleine in Châtelaillon den Chor Chant?Esnandes und den Gospelchor Les Polysons für ein vibrierendes Konzert unter der Leitung von Corinne Fiquet und Henri Gonzalez Martin.

Italiano :

Un’esperienza musicale eccezionale! Il 20 ottobre 2025 alle 18.00, la chiesa di Sainte-Madeleine a Châtelaillon accoglierà il coro Chant?Esnandes e il coro gospel Les Polysons per un vibrante concerto diretto da Corinne Fiquet e Henri Gonzalez Martin.

Espanol :

¡Una experiencia musical excepcional! El 20 de octubre de 2025 a las 18:00 horas, la iglesia Sainte-Madeleine de Châtelaillon acogerá al coro Chant’Esnandes y al coro gospel Les Polysons en un vibrante concierto dirigido por Corinne Fiquet y Henri Gonzalez Martin.

L’événement Concert à l’église Sainte-Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage