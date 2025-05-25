CONCERT AHUNA GOSPEL – Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, 25 mai 2025 07:00, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière.

Hérault

CONCERT AHUNA GOSPEL Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Début : 2025-05-25

fin : 2025-05-25

2025-05-25

Créée récemment à Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, la chorale Ahuna Gospel vous invite à son tout premier grand concert ! Sous la direction de Martin Koums, 40 choristes et musiciens vous feront vibrer au rythme du gospel et des sonorités africaines.

Un moment d’émotion, de joie et de partage à ne pas manquer !

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Newly formed in Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, the Ahuna Gospel choir invites you to its very first major concert! Under the direction of Martin Koums, 40 choristers and musicians will thrill you to the rhythm of gospel and African sounds.

A moment of emotion, joy and sharing not to be missed!

German :

Der kürzlich in Saint-Clément-de-Rivière gegründete Chor Ahuna Gospel lädt Sie zu seinem allerersten großen Konzert ein! Unter der Leitung von Martin Koums werden 40 Chorsänger und Musiker Sie im Rhythmus von Gospel und afrikanischen Klängen mitreißen.

Ein Moment der Emotionen, der Freude und des Teilens, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Italiano :

Ahuna Gospel, un coro di recente formazione con sede a Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, vi invita al suo primo grande concerto! Sotto la direzione di Martin Koums, 40 cantanti e musicisti vi entusiasmeranno al ritmo dei suoni gospel e africani.

Un momento di emozione, gioia e condivisione da non perdere!

Espanol :

Ahuna Gospel, coro de reciente creación con sede en Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, le invita a su primer gran concierto Bajo la dirección de Martin Koums, 40 cantantes y músicos le harán vibrar al ritmo de sonidos gospel y africanos.

Un momento de emoción, alegría y convivencia que no debe perderse

L’événement CONCERT AHUNA GOSPEL Saint-Clément-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP