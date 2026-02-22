CONCERT AINSI LE JOUR AINSI LA NUIT Le Burgaud

CONCERT AINSI LE JOUR AINSI LA NUIT

CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07

fin : 2026-03-07

2026-03-07

Une musique orientale à l’esthétique inattendue

Thierry di Filippo (Oud) et Youssef Ghazzal (Contrebasse) nous offrent une carte postale nostalgique et futuriste d’un orient fantasmé. Cette création, qui puise dans l’improvisation et le jazz, nous propose une narration musicale ancrée dans l’imaginaire. 8 .

English :

Oriental music with an unexpected aesthetic:

