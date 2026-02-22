CONCERT AINSI LE JOUR AINSI LA NUIT Le Burgaud
CONCERT AINSI LE JOUR AINSI LA NUIT Le Burgaud samedi 7 mars 2026.
CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR
Une musique orientale à l’esthétique inattendue
Thierry di Filippo (Oud) et Youssef Ghazzal (Contrebasse) nous offrent une carte postale nostalgique et futuriste d’un orient fantasmé. Cette création, qui puise dans l’improvisation et le jazz, nous propose une narration musicale ancrée dans l’imaginaire. 8 .
CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie burgaud31@gmail.com
Oriental music with an unexpected aesthetic:
