Concert Alain chamfort Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Concert Alain chamfort

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-19

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Au piano, et entre deux confidences, Alain Chamfort donne le meilleur de lui-même.

.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Concert: Alain Chamfort

At the piano, and between two confidences, Alain Chamfort gives the best of himself.



The iconic Manureva singer bows out elegantly and concludes the journey he has traveled in the most beautiful way. In song. A look back at a career dotted with huge hits and more confidential titles, with, in the background, his final album with the evocative title: L’Impermanence.



We never tire of the sophisticated melodies of the dandy of French song who has decided to say a magnificent farewell to the album format through a singing tour in France. Listening to him on stage is like stepping quietly like a friend, a confidant into his gentle sound world, with piano, a touch of electronics and hieratic strings. It is discovering some of his latest gems: L’Apocalypse heureuse, Par inadvertance, Vanité, vanité… and singing the timeless songs of his repertoire. Those that have stood the test of time like La Fièvre dans le sang, Le Temps qui court, Paradis…. Very early on, the artist cultivated a very personal pop style, with a particular touch of glamour and poetic wordplay written for him and many fellow travelers. His style, his personality, his delicate grace, his assumed fragility have made him a paradoxically popular and elitist figure in the field of French variety.

German :

Am Klavier und zwischen zwei vertraulichen Gesprächen gibt Alain Chamfort sein Bestes.

Italiano : Concerto: Alain Chamfort

Al pianoforte, tra due confidenze, Alain Chamfort dà il meglio di sé.



L’iconico cantante dei Manureva si congeda con eleganza e conclude il viaggio che ha percorso nel modo più bello. In una canzone. Uno sguardo a una carriera costellata di grandi successi e titoli più intimi, con, sullo sfondo, il suo ultimo album dal titolo evocativo: L’Impermanence.



Non ci stanchiamo mai delle melodie sofisticate del dandy della canzone francese che ha deciso di dire un magnifico addio al formato album attraverso una tournée canora in Francia. Ascoltarlo sul palco è come entrare silenziosamente come un amico, un confidente nel suo dolce mondo sonoro, con pianoforte, un tocco di elettronica e archi ieratici. È scoprire alcuni dei suoi ultimi gioielli: L’Apocalypse heureuse, Par inadvertance, Vanité, vanité… e cantare le canzoni senza tempo del suo repertorio. Quelle che hanno resistito alla prova del tempo come La Fièvre dans le sang, Le Temps qui court, Paradis…. Fin da giovanissimo, l’artista ha coltivato uno stile pop molto personale, con un tocco particolare di glamour e giochi di parole poetici scritti per lui e per molti compagni di viaggio. Il suo stile, la sua personalità, la sua grazia delicata, la sua presunta fragilità lo hanno reso una figura paradossalmente popolare ed elitaria nel campo del varietà francese.

Espanol :

Al piano, y entre dos confidencias, Alain Chamfort da lo mejor de sí mismo.

L’événement Concert Alain chamfort Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime