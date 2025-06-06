Concert « Alan Fakeman » – SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan, 6 juin 2025 21:00, Campan.
Hautes-Pyrénées
Concert « Alan Fakeman » SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN 4268 Chemin de Peyrehitte Campan Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-06-06 21:00:00
fin : 2025-06-06
2025-06-06
Formation montpellieraine de l’indie
rock/slacker, sort un nouvel EP automnal
« Another Horse ». Il fait suite au premier
album « Uncharted Songs » sorti en
novembre 2023. Sur les traces de Eels,
Sebadoh ou Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils
et Mathias Dubar mêlent mélancolie
et énergie sur scène en mutant vers un
power-trio.
hébergements a partir de 10€ pour les évènements, restauration sur place pour tous les évènements.
Adhésion a l’association obligatoire (2€/ adulte uniquement) participation libre mais nécessaire a la rémunération des artistes. .
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN 4268 Chemin de Peyrehitte
Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com
English :
Montpellier indie rock/slacker outfit
rock/slacker outfit, release a new autumn EP
« Another Horse ». It follows their debut
album « Uncharted Songs », released in
november 2023. Following in the footsteps of Eels,
Sebadoh or Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils
and Mathias Dubar blend melancholy and energy
and energy on stage, mutating into a
power-trio.
German :
Die Indie-Formation aus Montpellier
rock/Slacker, bringt im Herbst eine neue EP heraus
« Another Horse ». Sie folgt auf das erste
album « Uncharted Songs », das im Jahr 2010 erschien
november 2023 veröffentlicht wurde. Auf den Spuren von Eels,
Sebadoh oder Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils
und Mathias Dubar eine Mischung aus Melancholie
und Energie auf der Bühne, indem sie zu einem
power-Trio.
Italiano :
Il gruppo indie rock/slacker di Montpellier
rock/slacker, pubblica un nuovo EP autunnale
« Another Horse ». Fa seguito al loro album di debutto
album d’esordio « Uncharted Songs », pubblicato a
novembre 2023. Seguendo le orme di Eels,
Sebadoh e Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils e
e Mathias Dubar fondono malinconia ed energia
ed energia sul palco, trasformandosi in un
power-trio.
Espanol :
Montpellier indie rock/slacker outfit
indie rock/slacker de Montpellier, lanza un nuevo EP en otoño
« Another Horse ». Es la continuación de su álbum de debut
álbum ‘Uncharted Songs’, publicado en
noviembre de 2023. Siguiendo los pasos de Eels
Sebadoh y Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils y
y Mathias Dubar mezclan melancolía y energía
y energía en el escenario, mutando en un
power-trío.
