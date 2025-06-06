Concert « Alan Fakeman » – SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan, 6 juin 2025 21:00, Campan.

Hautes-Pyrénées

Concert « Alan Fakeman » SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN 4268 Chemin de Peyrehitte Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –



Début : 2025-06-06 21:00:00

fin : 2025-06-06



2025-06-06

Formation montpellieraine de l’indie

rock/slacker, sort un nouvel EP automnal

« Another Horse ». Il fait suite au premier

album « Uncharted Songs » sorti en

novembre 2023. Sur les traces de Eels,

Sebadoh ou Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils

et Mathias Dubar mêlent mélancolie

et énergie sur scène en mutant vers un

power-trio.

hébergements a partir de 10€ pour les évènements, restauration sur place pour tous les évènements.

Adhésion a l’association obligatoire (2€/ adulte uniquement) participation libre mais nécessaire a la rémunération des artistes. .

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN 4268 Chemin de Peyrehitte

Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

English :

Montpellier indie rock/slacker outfit

rock/slacker outfit, release a new autumn EP

« Another Horse ». It follows their debut

album « Uncharted Songs », released in

november 2023. Following in the footsteps of Eels,

Sebadoh or Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils

and Mathias Dubar blend melancholy and energy

and energy on stage, mutating into a

power-trio.

German :

Die Indie-Formation aus Montpellier

rock/Slacker, bringt im Herbst eine neue EP heraus

« Another Horse ». Sie folgt auf das erste

album « Uncharted Songs », das im Jahr 2010 erschien

november 2023 veröffentlicht wurde. Auf den Spuren von Eels,

Sebadoh oder Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils

und Mathias Dubar eine Mischung aus Melancholie

und Energie auf der Bühne, indem sie zu einem

power-Trio.

Italiano :

Il gruppo indie rock/slacker di Montpellier

rock/slacker, pubblica un nuovo EP autunnale

« Another Horse ». Fa seguito al loro album di debutto

album d’esordio « Uncharted Songs », pubblicato a

novembre 2023. Seguendo le orme di Eels,

Sebadoh e Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils e

e Mathias Dubar fondono malinconia ed energia

ed energia sul palco, trasformandosi in un

power-trio.

Espanol :

Montpellier indie rock/slacker outfit

indie rock/slacker de Montpellier, lanza un nuevo EP en otoño

« Another Horse ». Es la continuación de su álbum de debut

álbum ‘Uncharted Songs’, publicado en

noviembre de 2023. Siguiendo los pasos de Eels

Sebadoh y Sparklehorse, Sebastien Gils y

y Mathias Dubar mezclan melancolía y energía

y energía en el escenario, mutando en un

power-trío.

