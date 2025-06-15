Concert Aleatorika – Aiguilhe 15 juin 2025 18:30

Haute-Loire

Concert Aleatorika Chapelle Saint Michel D’Aiguilhe Aiguilhe Haute-Loire

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-15 18:30:00

fin : 2025-06-15

Date(s) :

2025-06-15

Venez vivre un moment d’émotion et de beauté intemporelle dans un lieu exceptionnel, avec un concert de chants sacrés a cappella interprétés dans la magnifique acoustique de la chapelle Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe. Un moment suspendu entre ciel et chants.

.

Chapelle Saint Michel D’Aiguilhe

Aiguilhe 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 72 44 21 88

English :

Experience a moment of emotion and timeless beauty in an exceptional setting, with a concert of sacred a cappella chants performed in the magnificent acoustics of the Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe chapel. A moment suspended between sky and song.

German :

Erleben Sie einen Moment der Emotionen und zeitloser Schönheit an einem außergewöhnlichen Ort: ein Konzert mit geistlichen A-cappella-Gesängen, die in der wunderbaren Akustik der Kapelle Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe vorgetragen werden. Ein Moment, der zwischen Himmel und Gesang schwebt.

Italiano :

Venite a vivere un momento di emozione e di bellezza senza tempo in una cornice eccezionale, con un concerto di canti sacri a cappella eseguiti nella magnifica acustica della cappella di Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe. Un momento sospeso tra cielo e canto.

Espanol :

Venga a vivir un momento de emoción y belleza intemporal en un marco excepcional, con un concierto de cantos sagrados a capella interpretados en la magnífica acústica de la capilla de Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe. Un momento suspendido entre el cielo y el canto.

L’événement Concert Aleatorika Aiguilhe a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay