Concert Alfonz Band Châteaudun

Concert Alfonz Band Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 2026-04-04

Concert Alfonz Band Châteaudun samedi 4 avril 2026.

Concert Alfonz Band

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :
2026-04-04

Un concert festif mêlant chansons franco-colombiennes, de la cumbia aux rythmes envoutants des Balkans.
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Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 44 18 63  moulinatan28@gmail.com

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English :

A festive concert combining Franco-Colombian songs, cumbia and the bewitching rhythms of the Balkans.

L’événement Concert Alfonz Band Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN

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