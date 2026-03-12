Concert Alfonz Band Châteaudun
Concert Alfonz Band Châteaudun samedi 4 avril 2026.
Concert Alfonz Band
Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Un concert festif mêlant chansons franco-colombiennes, de la cumbia aux rythmes envoutants des Balkans.
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Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 44 18 63 moulinatan28@gmail.com
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English :
A festive concert combining Franco-Colombian songs, cumbia and the bewitching rhythms of the Balkans.
L’événement Concert Alfonz Band Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN