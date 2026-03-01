Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils Eglise Sainte Bernadette Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils Eglise Sainte Bernadette Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy dimanche 29 mars 2026.
Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils
Eglise Sainte Bernadette 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-29 16:00:00
fin : 2026-03-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-29
Venez profiter d’un concert proposé par l’AONDN et donné par des élèves des classes de flûte traversière, de flûte à bec et d’orgue du Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy.
Coordination artistique Isabelle LARTILLOT-BESTARD, Céline JACOB et David CASSAN
Œuvres de Jean-Sébastien Bach et Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Participation libre.Tout public
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Eglise Sainte Bernadette 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10
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English :
Come and enjoy a concert proposed by the AONDN and performed by students from the flute, recorder and organ classes of the Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy.
Artistic coordination: Isabelle LARTILLOT-BESTARD, Céline JACOB and David CASSAN
works by Johann Sebastian Bach and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Free admission.
L’événement Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par DESTINATION NANCY