Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils Eglise Sainte Bernadette Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils

Eglise Sainte Bernadette 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-29 16:00:00

fin : 2026-03-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-29

Venez profiter d’un concert proposé par l’AONDN et donné par des élèves des classes de flûte traversière, de flûte à bec et d’orgue du Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy.

Coordination artistique Isabelle LARTILLOT-BESTARD, Céline JACOB et David CASSAN

Œuvres de Jean-Sébastien Bach et Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Participation libre.Tout public

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Eglise Sainte Bernadette 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

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English :

Come and enjoy a concert proposed by the AONDN and performed by students from the flute, recorder and organ classes of the Conservatoire régional du Grand Nancy.

Artistic coordination: Isabelle LARTILLOT-BESTARD, Céline JACOB and David CASSAN

works by Johann Sebastian Bach and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Free admission.

L’événement Concert AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE-DAME DES NATIONS Bach, entre père et fils Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par DESTINATION NANCY