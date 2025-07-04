CONCERT ANDRÉ PELAT Lamalou-les-Bains 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

CONCERT ANDRÉ PELAT Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

L’association « Les Amis de Notre-Dame Capimont » vous propose un concert exceptionnel, Vendredi 4Juillet à 17h30 dans la chapelle.

Venez écouter le virtuose du Stick Chapman André Pelat

au programme (Haendel, Bach…et musiques celtiques)

Entrée en libre participation

Renseignements au 04 67 95 82 47 ou au 06 74 69 05 92

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 82 47

English :

The association « Les Amis de Notre-Dame Capimont » invites you to an exceptional concert, Friday July 4 at 5:30pm in the chapel.

Come and listen to Stick Chapman virtuoso André Pelat

on the program (Handel, Bach…and Celtic music)

Admission free of charge

Information on 04 67 95 82 47 or 06 74 69 05 92

German :

Der Verein « Les Amis de Notre-Dame Capimont » lädt Sie am Freitag, den 4. Juli um 17:30 Uhr zu einem außergewöhnlichen Konzert in der Kapelle ein.

Hören Sie den Virtuosen auf dem Stick Chapman: André Pelat

auf dem Programm (Händel, Bach…und keltische Musik)

Freier Eintritt

Informationen unter 04 67 95 82 47 oder 06 74 69 05 92

Italiano :

L’associazione « Les Amis de Notre-Dame Capimont » propone un concerto eccezionale venerdì 4 luglio alle 17.30 nella cappella.

Venite ad ascoltare il virtuoso dello Stick Chapman André Pelat

in programma (Handel, Bach… e musica celtica)

Ingresso libero

Informazioni allo 04 67 95 82 47 o allo 06 74 69 05 92

Espanol :

La asociación « Les Amis de Notre-Dame Capimont » ofrece un concierto excepcional el viernes 4 de julio a las 17:30 en la capilla.

Venga a escuchar al virtuoso del Stick Chapman André Pelat

en el programa (Haendel, Bach… y música celta)

Entrada gratuita

Información: 04 67 95 82 47 o 06 74 69 05 92

