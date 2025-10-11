CONCERT ANNÉES 80 Saiguède
CONCERT ANNÉES 80 Saiguède samedi 11 octobre 2025.
CONCERT ANNÉES 80
SALLE L’ABRI Saiguède Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-11 19:30:00
fin : 2025-10-11 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
Inscrivez- vous au repas- concert année 80 !
Repas et animation année 80 sur réservation. .
SALLE L’ABRI Saiguède 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie saiguedeenfete@gmail.com
English :
Sign up for the 80s dinner concert!
German :
Melden Sie sich für das 80er-Jahre-Konzert an!
Italiano :
Iscriviti al concerto degli anni ’80!
Espanol :
Apúntate al concierto de los 80
L’événement CONCERT ANNÉES 80 Saiguède a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE