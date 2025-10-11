CONCERT ANNÉES 80 Saiguède

CONCERT ANNÉES 80

SALLE L’ABRI Saiguède Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-11 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-11 00:00:00

2025-10-11

Inscrivez- vous au repas- concert année 80 !

Repas et animation année 80 sur réservation. .

SALLE L’ABRI Saiguède 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie saiguedeenfete@gmail.com

English :

Sign up for the 80s dinner concert!

German :

Melden Sie sich für das 80er-Jahre-Konzert an!

Italiano :

Iscriviti al concerto degli anni ’80!

Espanol :

Apúntate al concierto de los 80

