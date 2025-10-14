Concert anniversaire Chorale Chantemai Cinéma Citéa Toul

Concert anniversaire Chorale Chantemai

Cinéma Citéa 12 rue de Rigny Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

La Chorale Chantemai fête son 45ème anniversaire et vous invite à le fêter, comme toujours, en chanson !

Pour cela, deux autres chorales sont invités à chanter avec la chorale touloise les Rock Choeur, dirigée par Valentine Géant, et la chorale de la MJC Alors on chante , dirigée par Laetitia Tuaillon.

C’est une vingtaine de chanteurs de la chorale Chantemai, dirigés par Delphine Gougeon, qui vous interpréteront un répertoire éclectique de la chanson française, mais pas que …

Rendez-vous au cinéma Citéa pour ce moment de partage.Tout public

Cinéma Citéa 12 rue de Rigny Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 47 92 73 59

English :

The Chantemai Choir is celebrating its 45th anniversary and invites you to join in the festivities, as always, with song!

For the occasion, two other choirs have been invited to sing with the Toulousian choir: the Rock Choeur, directed by Valentine Géant, and the MJC choir Alors on chante , directed by Laetitia Tuaillon.

Some twenty singers from the Chantemai choir, directed by Delphine Gougeon, will perform an eclectic repertoire of French chanson, but not only …

See you at the Citéa cinema for this moment of sharing.

German :

Der Chorale Chantemai feiert seinen 45. Geburtstag und lädt Sie ein, ihn wie immer mit Gesang zu begehen!

Zu diesem Zweck sind zwei weitere Chöre eingeladen, mit dem Chor aus Touloise zu singen: der Rock Choeur unter der Leitung von Valentine Géant und der Chor des MJC Alors on chante unter der Leitung von Laetitia Tuaillon.

Es sind etwa zwanzig Sänger des Chores Chantemai, die unter der Leitung von Delphine Gougeon ein eklektisches Repertoire französischer Chansons vortragen werden, aber nicht nur …

Wir treffen uns im Kino Citéa, um diesen Moment der Gemeinsamkeit zu genießen.

Italiano :

Il Coro Chantemai festeggia il suo 45° anniversario e vi invita a partecipare ai festeggiamenti, come sempre, con il canto!

Per l’occasione, altri due cori sono stati invitati a cantare con il coro tolosano: il Rock Choeur, diretto da Valentine Géant, e il coro MJC Alors on chante , diretto da Laetitia Tuaillon.

Una ventina di cantanti del coro Chantemai, diretto da Delphine Gougeon, si esibiranno in un repertorio eclettico di chanson francese, ma non solo…

Venite a trovarci al cinema Citéa.

Espanol :

El Coro Chantemai celebra su 45 aniversario y te invita a unirte a la fiesta, como siempre, ¡cantando!

Para la ocasión, otros dos coros han sido invitados a cantar con el coro tolosano: el Rock Choeur, dirigido por Valentine Géant, y el coro del MJC Alors on chante , dirigido por Laetitia Tuaillon.

Una veintena de cantantes del coro Chantemai, dirigido por Delphine Gougeon, interpretarán un repertorio ecléctico de chanson francesa, …

Venga a vernos al cine Citéa.

