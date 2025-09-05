Concert apéro Bistrot Amzer Zo Saint-Ségal
Concert apéro Bistrot Amzer Zo Saint-Ségal vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
Concert apéro
Bistrot Amzer Zo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal Finistère
Début : 2025-09-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-09-05
Date(s) :
2025-09-05
Chanson pour Pierrot Tonton Deon chante Renaud .
Bistrot Amzer Zo 3 Place de l’Église Saint-Ségal 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 73 17 25
