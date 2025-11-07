Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert APES Jazz Bar associatif L’Ecurie Genêts

Bar associatif L’Ecurie 20 route du Bec d’Andaine Genêts Manche

Dîner-concert avec APES Jazz, jazz/pop. Dîner à partir de 19h et concert à 21h.
Réservation conseillée.   .

Bar associatif L’Ecurie 20 route du Bec d’Andaine Genêts 50530 Manche Normandie +33 6 07 74 18 91  assolecurie@gmail.com

