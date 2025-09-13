Concert April’Fish Bliss Daphne Swän Farax Zoe Heselton Warm Exit Nilvange

Concert April’Fish Bliss Daphne Swän Farax Zoe Heselton Warm Exit Nilvange samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Concert April’Fish Bliss Daphne Swän Farax Zoe Heselton Warm Exit

3 rue Victor Hugo Nilvange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-13

April’s Fish balance un cocktail explosif de noise, jungle et shoegaze. C’est jeune, brut et sans filtre ça déborde, ça éclabousse.

BLISS Trio féroce noise rock, aux riffs acides et saturés, au son basse distordu et résonnant et à la batterie explosive. Plus simplement: BLISS c’est méchant et ça tabasse fort !

Daphne Swan revendique une pop consciente qui interroge plus qu’elle ne donne de leçons.

Toute en claviers, section rythmique et voix féminines, sa musique est un hymne a` l’amour lucide, jamais loin des tempêtes actuelles.

Aujourd’hui a` la tête d’un projet indie pop francophone, l’artiste, qui a quitte´ la robe d’avocate, déploie une énergie singulière ponctuée de sonorités électroniques, en symbiose avec une plume éloquente.

Farax (Nancy) est une aventure musicale intime et habitée, portée par une chanteuse solo mêlant voix et piano. Entre neo-soul, jazz et pop alternative, elle livre une musique sincère, traversée d’émotions profondes et de textes personnels. Un univers authentique qui touche et captive.

Zoe Heselton est poétesse, songwriter, guitariste et chanteuse d’origine Britannique basée à Strasbourg. Empreinte de musiques traditionnelles, folk, blues et flamenco, de poésie spoken word, ainsi que d’une multitude d’influences éclectiques et expérimentales, sa musique vivante et intime, qu’elle livre avec une guitare électrique incisive et sensible, oscille entre vulnérabilité et puissance, raconte les ténèbres et la réparation. Tantôt mélodieuses, tantôt dissonantes, ses chansons sont des litanies pour la survie, des poèmes de tendresse et de rage.

Une atmosphère noire et acide qui rappelle l’époque de feu Soft Moon, et suffisamment bien travaillée pour être crédible aux yeux des plus dépressifs. Et c’est une bonne surprise d’entendre ces productions typiquement anglaises, mais réalisées par des voisins francophones.Tout public

0 .

3 rue Victor Hugo Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 54 07 07

English :

April’s Fish delivers an explosive cocktail of noise, jungle and shoegaze. It’s young, raw and unfiltered it overflows, it splashes.

BLISS is a ferocious noise-rock trio, with acidic, saturated riffs, a resonant, distorted bass sound and explosive drums. Simply put: BLISS is mean and hard-hitting!

Daphne Swan’s conscious pop is more about questioning than lecturing.

All keyboards, rhythm section and female vocals, her music is a hymn to lucid love, never far from today?s storms.

Now at the helm of a French-language indie pop project, the artist, who has left her lawyer’s robes, deploys a singular energy punctuated by electronic sounds, in symbiosis with an eloquent pen.

Farax (Nancy) is an intimate, inhabited musical adventure, carried by a solo singer combining voice and piano. Somewhere between neo-soul, jazz and alternative pop, her music is sincere, full of deep emotion and personal lyrics. An authentic universe that touches and captivates.

Zoe Heselton is a poet, songwriter, guitarist and singer of British origin, based in Strasbourg. Steeped in traditional, folk, blues and flamenco music, spoken-word poetry and a multitude of eclectic and experimental influences, her lively, intimate music, delivered with an incisive, sensitive electric guitar, oscillates between vulnerability and power, recounting darkness and reparation. Sometimes melodious, sometimes dissonant, her songs are litanies for survival, poems of tenderness and rage.

A dark, acidic atmosphere reminiscent of the late Soft Moon, and sufficiently well crafted to be believable to even the most depressed of listeners. And it’s a pleasant surprise to hear these typically English productions, but produced by French-speaking neighbors.

German :

April’s Fish mixt einen explosiven Cocktail aus Noise, Jungle und Shoegaze. Es ist jung, roh und ungefiltert es sprudelt, es spritzt.

BLISS ist ein wildes Noise-Rock-Trio mit satten, säurehaltigen Riffs, einem verzerrten, hallenden Bass und einem explosiven Schlagzeug. Einfach ausgedrückt: BLISS ist böse und schlägt hart zu!

Daphne Swan bekennt sich zu einem bewussten Pop, der mehr Fragen stellt, als dass er belehrt.

Ihre Musik, die von Keyboards, Rhythmusgruppen und weiblichen Stimmen geprägt ist, ist eine Hymne an die klare Liebe, die den Stürmen der heutigen Zeit nicht fern ist.

Die Künstlerin, die heute ein französischsprachiges Indie-Pop-Projekt leitet, hat ihre Anwaltskleider an den Nagel gehängt und entfaltet eine einzigartige Energie mit elektronischen Klängen in Symbiose mit einem eloquenten Schreibstil.

Farax (Nancy) ist ein intimes und bewohntes musikalisches Abenteuer, das von einer Solosängerin getragen wird, die Stimme und Klavier miteinander verbindet. Zwischen Neo-Soul, Jazz und alternativem Pop liefert sie eine ehrliche Musik, die von tiefen Emotionen und persönlichen Texten durchzogen ist. Ein authentisches Universum, das berührt und fesselt.

Zoe Heselton ist eine Dichterin, Songwriterin, Gitarristin und Sängerin britischer Herkunft mit Sitz in Straßburg. Geprägt von traditioneller Musik, Folk, Blues und Flamenco, Spoken-Word-Poesie und einer Vielzahl eklektischer und experimenteller Einflüsse, schwankt ihre lebendige und intime Musik, die sie mit einer prägnanten und sensiblen E-Gitarre vorträgt, zwischen Verletzlichkeit und Kraft, erzählt von Dunkelheit und Wiedergutmachung. Mal melodiös, mal dissonant, sind ihre Lieder Litaneien für das Überleben, Gedichte der Zärtlichkeit und der Wut.

Eine schwarze, säurehaltige Atmosphäre, die an die Zeiten des verstorbenen Soft Moon erinnert und gut genug ausgearbeitet ist, um auch in den Augen der depressivsten Menschen glaubwürdig zu sein. Und es ist eine angenehme Überraschung, diese typisch englischen Produktionen zu hören, die aber von französischsprachigen Nachbarn gemacht werden.

Italiano :

April’s Fish offre un cocktail esplosivo di noise, jungle e shoegaze. È giovane, grezzo e non filtrato trabocca e schizza.

I BLISS sono un feroce trio noise rock, con riff acidi e saturi, un basso risonante e distorto e una batteria esplosiva. In parole povere: i BLISS sono cattivi e duri!

Il pop consapevole di Daphne Swan è più un interrogatorio che una lezione.

Tutta tastiere, sezione ritmica e voce femminile, la sua musica è un inno all’amore lucido, mai lontano dalle tempeste odierne.

Ora al timone di un progetto indie pop in lingua francese, l’artista, che ha abbandonato la veste di avvocato, dispiega un’energia singolare punteggiata da suoni elettronici, in simbiosi con una penna eloquente.

Farax (Nancy) è un’avventura musicale intima e abitata, portata avanti da una cantante solista che unisce voce e pianoforte. A metà strada tra neo-soul, jazz e pop alternativo, la sua musica è sincera, ricca di emozioni profonde e testi personali. Un universo autentico che tocca e affascina.

Zoe Heselton è una poetessa, cantautrice, chitarrista e cantante di origine britannica con sede a Strasburgo. Immersa nella musica tradizionale, folk, blues e flamenco, nella poesia spoken word e in una serie di influenze eclettiche e sperimentali, la sua musica vivace e intima, eseguita con una chitarra elettrica incisiva e sensibile, oscilla tra vulnerabilità e potenza, raccontando l’oscurità e la riparazione. A volte melodiose, a volte dissonanti, le sue canzoni sono litanie per la sopravvivenza, poesie di tenerezza e rabbia.

L’atmosfera è nera e acida, ricorda i tardi Soft Moon, e sufficientemente ben realizzata da risultare credibile anche per gli ascoltatori più depressi. È una piacevole sorpresa ascoltare queste produzioni tipicamente inglesi, ma prodotte da vicini di casa francofoni.

Espanol :

April’s Fish ofrece un cóctel explosivo de noise, jungle y shoegaze. Es joven, crudo y sin filtrar, desbordante y salpica.

BLISS son un feroz trío de noise rock, con riffs ácidos y saturados, un bajo resonante y distorsionado y una batería explosiva. En pocas palabras: BLISS son malos y contundentes

El pop consciente de Daphne Swan consiste más en cuestionar que en enseñar.

Todo teclados, sección rítmica y voces femeninas, su música es un himno al amor lúcido, nunca lejos de las tormentas de hoy.

Ahora al frente de un proyecto de indie pop francófono, la artista, que ha dejado la toga de abogada, despliega una energía singular puntuada por sonidos electrónicos, en simbiosis con una pluma elocuente.

Farax (Nancy) es una aventura musical íntima y habitada, llevada por una cantante solista que combina voz y piano. A caballo entre el neo-soul, el jazz y el pop alternativo, su música es sincera, llena de emociones profundas y letras personales. Un universo auténtico que conmueve y cautiva.

Zoe Heselton es una poeta, compositora, guitarrista y cantante de origen británico afincada en Estrasburgo. Empapada de música tradicional, folk, blues y flamenco, poesía hablada y un sinfín de influencias eclécticas y experimentales, su música viva e íntima, interpretada con una guitarra eléctrica incisiva y sensible, oscila entre la vulnerabilidad y el poder, relatando la oscuridad y la reparación. A veces melodiosas, a veces disonantes, sus canciones son letanías por la supervivencia, poemas de ternura y rabia.

La atmósfera es negra y ácida, con reminiscencias de los últimos Soft Moon, y lo suficientemente bien elaborada como para resultar creíble hasta para el más deprimido de los oyentes. Y es una agradable sorpresa escuchar estas producciones típicamente inglesas, pero producidas por vecinos francófonos.

L’événement Concert April’Fish Bliss Daphne Swän Farax Zoe Heselton Warm Exit Nilvange a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME