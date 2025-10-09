Concert Arnaud Fradin & His Roots Combo La Rochelle

Concert Arnaud Fradin & His Roots Combo La Rochelle jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

Concert Arnaud Fradin & His Roots Combo

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 34 – 34 – 34 EUR

Début : 2025-10-09 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-09 23:30:00

2025-10-09

À la croisée du blues, de la soul et du gospel, ce combo fait vibrer les racines de la musique américaine avec une rare authenticité.

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 19 19 reservation.azile@gmail.com

English :

At the crossroads of blues, soul and gospel, this combo brings to life the roots of American music with a rare authenticity.

German :

An der Schnittstelle zwischen Blues, Soul und Gospel bringt diese Combo die Wurzeln der amerikanischen Musik mit einer seltenen Authentizität zum Schwingen.

Italiano :

All’incrocio tra blues, soul e gospel, questo combo fa rivivere le radici della musica americana con una rara autenticità.

Espanol :

En la encrucijada del blues, el soul y el gospel, este combo da vida a las raíces de la música estadounidense con una rara autenticidad.

