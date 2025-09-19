Concert « Around Miles Davis tribute to jack Johnson » Saint-Amour

La Chevalerie Saint-Amour Jura

Les Heures Joyeuses vous proposent un concert le vendredi 19 septembre “Around Miles Davis Tribute to Jack Johnson” à 20 h 30. Sangoma Everett, jazzman globe-trotteur né aux États-Unis. Partenaire des plus grands, Clifford Jordan,Bill Lee, saxophoniste Lionel Martin… Ils vont réinterpréter l’album de Miles David “Jazz-Rock” avec une réinterprétation moderne et captivante.

Billeterie et buvette sur place

Tarif 15 €

Les Heures Joyeuses

Françoise Jacquemin 06 12 31 46 04 .

La Chevalerie Saint-Amour 39160 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 48 76 69 lescoeursjoyeux39@gmail.com

L’événement Concert « Around Miles Davis tribute to jack Johnson » Saint-Amour a été mis à jour le 2025-08-30 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PORTE DU JURA