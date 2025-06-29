Concert « Arthur l’avènement » Prêche de Pontorson Pontorson 29 juin 2025 17:00

Manche

Concert « Arthur l’avènement » Prêche de Pontorson 7 rue du Prêche Pontorson Manche

Début : 2025-06-29 17:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 19:00:00

2025-06-29

Concert par Jaufré DARROUX (chant, harpe et lyre).

« Je veux pour vous, dès à présent, pour le coeur et l’entendement, chanter les hautes aventures du légendaire roi Arthur » Jaufré DARROUX.

Prêche de Pontorson 7 rue du Prêche

Pontorson 50170 Manche Normandie +33 6 10 71 13 27 prechepontorson@gmail.com

English : Concert « Arthur l’avènement »

Concert by Jaufré DARROUX (vocals, harp and lyre).

« I want to sing for you, from now on, for the heart and the understanding, the high adventures of the legendary King Arthur » Jaufré DARROUX.

German :

Konzert von Jaufré DARROUX (Gesang, Harfe und Lyra).

« Ich will für euch, von jetzt an, für Herz und Verstand, die hohen Abenteuer des legendären Königs Artus singen » Jaufré DARROUX.

Italiano :

Concerto di Jaufré DARROUX (voce, arpa e lira).

« Voglio cantare per voi, d’ora in poi, per il cuore e la comprensione, le alte avventure del leggendario Re Artù » Jaufré DARROUX.

Espanol :

Concierto de Jaufré DARROUX (canto, arpa y lira).

« Quiero cantar para ustedes, desde ahora, para el corazón y el entendimiento, las altas aventuras del legendario Rey Arturo » Jaufré DARROUX.

