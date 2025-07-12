Concert au Bar à bière brasserie « Au Saut De Gouloux » Lieu-dit Le Saut de Gouloux Gouloux

Concert au Bar à bière brasserie « Au Saut De Gouloux » Lieu-dit Le Saut de Gouloux Gouloux samedi 12 juillet 2025.

Lieu-dit Le Saut de Gouloux Bar à bière brasserie Gouloux Nièvre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Début : 2025-07-12 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12 23:00:00

2025-07-12

Concert reggae   .

Lieu-dit Le Saut de Gouloux Bar à bière brasserie Gouloux 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 84 27 84 

L’événement Concert au Bar à bière brasserie « Au Saut De Gouloux » Gouloux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-01 par COORDINATION NIEVRE