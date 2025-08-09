Concert au Bistrot de la Soifferie Chabé Gratot
Début : 2025-08-09 21:00:00
Concert de Chabé au Bistrot La Soifferie à Gratot.
117 Rue d’Argouges Gratot 50200 Manche Normandie +33 2 14 15 61 60
English : Concert au Bistrot de la Soifferie Chabé
Concert by Chabé at the Bistrot La Soifferie in Gratot.
German :
Konzert von Chabé im Bistro La Soifferie in Gratot.
Italiano :
Concerto di Chabé al Bistrot La Soifferie di Gratot.
Espanol :
Concierto de Chabé en el Bistrot La Soifferie de Gratot.
