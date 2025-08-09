Concert au Bistrot de la Soifferie Chabé Gratot

Concert de Chabé au Bistrot La Soifferie à Gratot.

117 Rue d’Argouges Gratot 50200 Manche Normandie +33 2 14 15 61 60

English : Concert au Bistrot de la Soifferie Chabé

Concert by Chabé at the Bistrot La Soifferie in Gratot.

German :

Konzert von Chabé im Bistro La Soifferie in Gratot.

Italiano :

Concerto di Chabé al Bistrot La Soifferie di Gratot.

Espanol :

Concierto de Chabé en el Bistrot La Soifferie de Gratot.

