logo site Unidivers.fr

Concert au Bistrot des Mésanges Montsauche-les-Settons

Concert au Bistrot des Mésanges Montsauche-les-Settons lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Concert au Bistrot des Mésanges 

Lac des Settons Montsauche-les-Settons Nièvre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-14 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14 20:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-14

Mésan’dwiches viande ou Végé & frites maison dès 19h suivi d’un concert à 20h30.   .

Lac des Settons Montsauche-les-Settons 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 59 09 27 78  info@campinglesmesanges.fr

English : Concert au Bistrot des Mésanges

German : Concert au Bistrot des Mésanges

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Concert au Bistrot des Mésanges Montsauche-les-Settons a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OT MORVAN SOMMETS ET GRANDS LACS